Belfast teenager Moore enjoyed a breakout season for Cliftonville

Teenage winger Sean Moore has joined West Ham United from Irish Premiership side Cliftonville.

Moore, 17, has signed a three-year professional contract with the Hammers and will initially link up with their Under-21 squad for the upcoming season.

He joins Michael Forbes, Callum Marshall, Josh Briggs and Patrick Kelly as players who have come through Irish League clubs and are now at West Ham.

Moore made his Republic of Ireland Under-19 debut earlier this year.

Having represented Northern Ireland at Under-18 level, he switched international allegiance and made his first U19 appearance for the Republic in March, coming off the bench in a Euro U19 qualifier against Greece.

After making his senior Cliftonville debut in an Irish Cup tie in January 2022, Moore enjoyed a stellar breakout season with the Reds in 2022-23, winning the NI Football Writers' Association Young Player of the Year award.

"I started playing football when I was six, so it's pretty amazing to sign a professional contract at West Ham United," Moore told the club's website.

"I am absolutely delighted to join West Ham. It's a massive club, so it was an easy decision for me."

He added: "It's a family-orientated club too. I have heard nothing but good things about West Ham. I know Callum Marshall, Patrick Kelly, and Josh Briggs well, and they told me how good it is here and how much they have enjoyed it.

"It's clear there's a pathway to the first team from the Academy as well, which is important for young players such as myself. I would love to play for the first team one day.

"I'm hoping to make a good impression when I start with the U21s and hopefully do very well in east London."

Moore made 31 appearances for Cliftonville in the Irish Premiership last season, scoring five goals as the north Belfast side finished fourth before being edged out by Glentoran in the Europa Conference League play-off final.