Ray McKinnon became Forfar manager in November

Forfar Athletic have had an approach from an English Football League club to speak to manager Ray McKinnon.

The Scottish League 2 club say the 52-year-old "has requested permission to speak to" the unnamed club.

The Daily Record external-link had reported that Forest Green Rovers manager Duncan Ferguson wants McKinnon to join his backroom team at the League Two club.

"The club can also confirm they have received a request from an EFL club to speak with Ray," Forfar stated.

McKinnon took charge of Forfar in November, with his side finishing the season fifth of 10 clubs in Scotland's fourth tier.

A midfielder of many clubs, he played most regularly in Scotland's top flight with Dundee United and Aberdeen but also had spells in England with Nottingham Forest, Luton Town and Torquay United.

McKinnon went on to manage Brechin City, Raith Rovers, Dundee United, Greenock Morton, Falkirk and Queen's Park.