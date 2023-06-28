Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Malky Mackay has brought Eamonn Brophy back to Dingwall

Ross County have paid "an undisclosed six-figure transfer fee" to sign striker Eamonn Brophy from St Mirren after his loan spell last season.

The 27-year-old, capped once for Scotland, played eight times for County, scoring three goals, before his season was cut short by injury.

Brophy joined St Mirren from Kilmarnock in 2021 but moved to Dingwall in January after falling out of favour.

Now they say they have recouped "a six-figure" fee for his permanent move.

Manager Malky Mackay told his club website: "His impact during his spell last season was significant and he became a popular member of the squad.

"His experience in the Scottish game is clear to see and he is another great attacking option added to the squad."

Brophy had also initially joined St Mirren on loan from Kilmarnock before signing a three-year contract and going to score eight goals in 58 appearances.

However, despite Curtis Main rejecting a new contract and loanee Tony Watt returning to Dundee United, manager Stephen Robinson has decided to look elsewhere for forward options.

Robinson confirmed after Wednesday's 0-0 friendly with Glentoran in Belfast that St Mirren had a bid rejected for the Irish Premiership club's winger, Conor McMenamin.