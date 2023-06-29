Cardiff City Women to turn semi-professional

Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Cardiff City Women won both the Adran Premier and FAW Women's Cup titles last season

Cardiff City Women will become semi-professional ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The side did the domestic double last season, winning both the Genero Adran Premier and FAW Women's Cup titles.

"We are delighted to be able to offer semi-professional contracts to our full senior squad," said Cardiff women's and girls' head Iain Darbyshire.

"This is a huge moment for the women's game in Wales, and something that we can be massively proud of."

Cardiff ended a 10-year wait for the women's league title last season, beating The New Saints 3-1 to edge Swansea City Ladies to top spot.

They are now in Friday's Uefa Women's Champions League draw.

"We believe that our players deserve to be recognised and rewarded for their hard work and commitment over previous seasons, and this announcement is the first step in doing so," Darbyshire added.

"We are now training three times a week, regularly playing in front of large crowds and seeing significant increases in commercial revenue and it's only right the commitment from our players to perform at the top level is rewarded and recognised.

"I would like to thank our operational staff, the board, and club directors for their support in delivering these contracts.

"The focus now turns to deciding our final squad for the upcoming Uefa Women's Champions League, where we will be aiming to represent Wales with pride, and the upcoming exciting 2023/24 Adran Premier campaign."