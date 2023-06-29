Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Wales international Rachel Rowe is leaving Reading after the club's relegation from the Women's Super League (WSL).

The 30-year-old forward announced her decision on social media but did not reveal if she is joining another club.

Reading will operate on a part-time basis after finishing bottom of the WSL.

"My time at Reading has come to an end," said Rowe, who joined the club from Swansea City in 2015.

"Eight years full of the highest highs, the lowest lows and everything in between but most importantly a lifetime of memories.

"A place that became a home from home and where I signed my first semi-professional & professional contract. You made my dream a reality."

Rowe has 49 Wales caps and scored her third goal for her country in April with a stunning equaliser against World Cup bound Portugal.

However, she will miss Wales' historic friendly against four-time World Cup winners United States of America on Sunday, 9 July with a calf injury.

Fellow Wales internationals Gemma Evans, Lily Woodham and Bethan Roberts are also on Reading's books and former international Kath Morgan has expressed concerns the Berkshire club's decision to revert to operating on a part-time basis will have a negative impact on Wales.