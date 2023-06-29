Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Harry Chapman made 32 League Two appearances for Bradford City last season

Bradford City midfielder Harry Chapman has been charged by the Football Association with breaching betting rules.

The charges relate to 2017 when the 25-year-old was playing for Championship side Blackburn.

Bradford said in a statement that Chapman has the club's "full support" and will continue training with his team-mates.

Chapman has until Thursday, 6 July to respond to the charges.

Under FA rules and regulations, there is a worldwide ban on betting on football in place for those involved in the sport from the Premier League level down to step three of the non-league pyramid.

This includes betting on matches and other football-related matters such as transfers, signings, managerial appointments and sackings, or team selections.