Lucy Quinn impressed against the USA after being drafted in as an injury replacement

Republic of Ireland midfielder Lucy Quinn says she won't let this summer's "once in a career" World Cup pass her by.

Co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and Nigeria await the Republic in a tricky Group B.

While Quinn admits it will be a challenge, she says Vera Pauw's underdog side can cause a surprise at the tournament.

"We're little old Ireland and people underestimate us," she said.

"We've got a very tough group but they are the teams that you want to go and play. That's why we wanted to qualify. Progress comes from pushing yourself against the best.

"We have to be realistic. It's a new tournament, we are going to have to learn hard and fast."

Birmingham City's Quinn says, no matter what happens on the pitch, the tournament has to be used to grow women's football in Ireland.

"We are all here because we want the women's game in Ireland to keep progressing and get bigger and bigger," she added.

"This is the first step, no matter what we go out and do.

"We want it to be a common occurrence that we want to be at every single major tournament.

"We are going to carry that on our shoulders, we are going to learn a lot of lessons and I think we can go out and do some big things."

'I was heartbroken'

It has been a long journey to the World Cup for Quinn, who added she has dreamt of playing on the sport's biggest stage since she was six years of age.

Born in England, Quinn and she made her long-awaited Irish debut in 2021. She has been a regular in Vera Pauw's squads ever since, barring a surprise omission for April's games in the USA.

However, injury handed a route in to the squad for the two matches against the best side in the world. Quinn put in a strong performance, which she then built upon to be named in the squad for the World Cup.

"At the time it was absolutely horrific, I'm not going to lie about it. I was absolutely heartbroken," Quinn said on the USA omission.

"I got called in at the last minute due to an injury, which obviously isn't nice, but I knew I had to take the opportunity.

"Looking back, it was a challenge in my career that I'll always be able to refer back to.

"It was a fantastic occasion to play the best team in the world on home soil, and I just wanted to leave the pitch knowing I had given absolutely everything I could have."

Lucy Quinn made her Republic of Ireland debut in 2021 against Australia, who await the debutants in Group B at the World Cup

She impressed against Australia, who the Republic will face at the World Cup, on her debut and, with another big performance against the USA, Quinn feels she grows in the biggest games.

"I don't want to blow my own trumpet too much but my dad has always said to me that he always saw me as a girl who can handle that," she said.

"My mantra before a game is to go out there and be a big-game player. I don't think I'll ever go out there and not look like I'll not fit in.

"It's doing the best I can and rising to the occasion. I love that, with all eyes on you and challenging yourself against the best players in the world.

"That's what we put so much work into, so we can thrive in those situations."

'Seeing partner Holloway at Euros drove me on'

Quinn is in a relationship with Northern Ireland defender Rebecca Holloway and was in Southampton for their Euro 2022 matches last summer.

While she felt pride, Quinn added that seeing Holloway line out at a major tournament gave her extra drive to push on with the Republic of Ireland.

"Seeing her walk out with Northern Ireland in such a massive tournament was something I was very jealous of," she added.

"I was obviously as supportive as I could and it is unbelievable now that we can talk about these experiences that we are going to share.

"She's over the moon for me. These are moments that we'll look back on and they are once in a lifetime opportunities.

"I'm very lucky that I have her to support me and share these memories with."

Lucy Quinn was at Euro 2022 last summer to support Rebecca Holloway and Northern Ireland

While Holloway can't make it to Australia to support Quinn due to her commitments with club Racing Louisville in the USA, she knows her partner will be cheering her on and watching on.

"I want her to be out there doing the best she can and I know she will be supporting me from there," she added.

"The advice she gave me was to enjoy it. She tells me every day that she knows that I am good enough.

"We spoke about that moment you have with your family after, and I can't wait to have that with mine."