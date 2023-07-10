Katie McCabe was named Republic of Ireland captain in 2017 as a 21-year-old

Katie McCabe admits she suffered from "imposter syndrome" when she was handed the Republic of Ireland's captain's armband aged 21 in 2017.

McCabe was named as Emma Byrne's successor by then manager Colin Bell.

The Arsenal player, 27, will now lead her country at a first major tournament at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"Everyone knows I got it at 21 and it was challenging," she said.

"You go through a bit of imposter syndrome. What would someone else do? You are always trying to figure it out and find your feet with it."

McCabe, who has won 73 caps and scored 20 goals since making her debut in 2015, said captaining the Republic "has been the biggest honour of my career" and she is thankful for the experienced players - such as Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey and Diane Caldwell - who gave her advice.

"The girls are really good people and we look after each other. We have always had that," she said.

"We've always had this close bond and it's an honour to be leading the girls out.

"When Colin gave me the captaincy he gave me it because of who I was and what character I am. I maybe tried to adapt and change that a little bit but ultimately I needed to concentrate on what I was doing.

"The girls around me, they guide me and support me. Over the past few years it has been tremendous.

"I'm just privileged to wear the armband, but we have leaders all over the pitch."

'A crazy journey'

The Republic face a tricky assignment at their first World Cup after being drawn with Australia, Olympic champions Canada and Nigeria, the best-ranked fourth seeded team.

McCabe heads into the tournament after a superb season with Arsenal, where she helped the team to the League Cup, third place in the WSL and Champions League semi-finals.

She was also named in the Champions League's team of the tournament, was named Arsenal's player of the season and scored the WSL's goal of the season against Manchester City.

Dubliner McCabe recalls watching the men's team as a youngster at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan, and says it has been "a crazy journey" as she prepares to lead her country out at a major tournament.

"It was the 2002 World Cup, I was seven and a big fan of Damien Duff and Robbie Keane," she said.

"I always wanted that number 11 on a green jersey, representing my country one day.

"That stuck with me in my early days as a footballer. I did it at under-age and that was a phenomenal feeling, and then when you get that first senior appearance - nothing can beat that.

"I'm so honoured to be here now, heading to a World Cup as a captain of this great team and great bunch of girls."

McCabe had a stunning season for Arsenal and was named player of the season

McCabe said the Republic are "starting to feel the buzz around Dublin and around Ireland" as the World Cup approaches.

"We've dreamed of this moment all our lives," she said.

"We have players who have played more than 100 times for Ireland, some 10 times or 50 times and everything in between. It's been everyone's dream to get to a major tournament.

"The fact we are here and together, you can't take the smile off our faces. It's so amazing we have gone through that campaign together and now we are here."

And what would she tell the young kid who was running around the streets at Tallaght, not far from where she would lead her country out on so many occasions?

"Just enjoy it. I've worked really, really hard, as we all have, and we have sacrificed a lot to be here," she said.

"The reason I started playing was for the love of it. I guess to take in every moment that happens between now and going forward."