Majority of global leagues want VAR discussions aired on TV, survey finds
Last updated on .From the section Football
The majority of global leagues want dialogue between referees and the video assistant referee (VAR) to be aired by broadcasters, a survey has found.
The Premier League was among 41 competitions surveyed by the World Leagues Forum, which is chaired by the Premier League's Richard Masters.
Twenty-five of the leagues surveyed said they were in favour of the move.
It comes after almost two-thirds of supporters said they oppose the use of VAR in English football.
The Premier League, where Masters is chief executive, declined to comment on whether it supports such a change after the anonymous survey.
Football's lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board (Ifab), currently does not allow the two-way audio feed to be heard by television audiences.
A survey of fans in England, from which the results were published in June, found 63.3% were against VAR with 79.1% of match-goers rating their experience of VAR as poor or very poor.
That contrasts with a 2017 survey by the Football Supporters' Association - prior to VAR's introduction - which found 74.6% of fans favoured the use of video referees to support on-field officials with game-changing decisions.
The World Leagues Forum was set up in 2016 and represents 41 professional football league bodies, including France's LFP, Germany's Bundesliga, Italy's Serie A and Spain's LaLiga.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment
NOT VAR.....AS THE BBC WANT YOU TO BELIEVE.
Silly BBC.
Its butchered the flow of the game and stifled a lot of the emotion too.
Get rid!!
Referee: VAR could you check if anything is wrong?
VAR: Ok, lets check....
[VAR Check is underway] - Nobody can see
VAR: Can you have a look at the monitor at what we think is wrong?
Referee: Ok.
[runs to the monitor and looks]
Referee: Penalty to MANCHESTER UTD.
Fans: 🤔 but you didnt discuss anything properly for us to understand why
PGMOL: Sorry
Rinse and Repeat
VAR will never work properly here while the same group of incompetent refs run the VAR. The only thing they are consistent on is being inconsistent. We need a properly trained independent VAR team. Use the same group for all matches.
Announcing the results on air will go some ways in resolving this as those people will have to be accountable for their decisions.