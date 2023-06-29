Close menu

Majority of global leagues want VAR discussions aired on TV, survey finds

comments28

VAR: How referees make decisions

The majority of global leagues want dialogue between referees and the video assistant referee (VAR) to be aired by broadcasters, a survey has found.

The Premier League was among 41 competitions surveyed by the World Leagues Forum, which is chaired by the Premier League's Richard Masters.

Twenty-five of the leagues surveyed said they were in favour of the move.

It comes after almost two-thirds of supporters said they oppose the use of VAR in English football.

The Premier League, where Masters is chief executive, declined to comment on whether it supports such a change after the anonymous survey.

Football's lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board (Ifab), currently does not allow the two-way audio feed to be heard by television audiences.

A survey of fans in England, from which the results were published in June, found 63.3% were against VAR with 79.1% of match-goers rating their experience of VAR as poor or very poor.

That contrasts with a 2017 survey by the Football Supporters' Association - prior to VAR's introduction - which found 74.6% of fans favoured the use of video referees to support on-field officials with game-changing decisions.

The World Leagues Forum was set up in 2016 and represents 41 professional football league bodies, including France's LFP, Germany's Bundesliga, Italy's Serie A and Spain's LaLiga.

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 17:51

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 17:48

    This headline has typo in it.....it suppose to say...MOST FANS WANT A CAR......

    NOT VAR.....AS THE BBC WANT YOU TO BELIEVE.

    Silly BBC.

  • Comment posted by BorussiaTeeth, today at 17:48

    I would suggest another survey would show most groups want VAR scrapped.
    Its butchered the flow of the game and stifled a lot of the emotion too.
    Get rid!!

  • Comment posted by GunnerStorm, today at 17:48

    Typical conversation then...

    Referee: VAR could you check if anything is wrong?
    VAR: Ok, lets check....
    [VAR Check is underway] - Nobody can see
    VAR: Can you have a look at the monitor at what we think is wrong?
    Referee: Ok.
    [runs to the monitor and looks]
    Referee: Penalty to MANCHESTER UTD.
    Fans: 🤔 but you didnt discuss anything properly for us to understand why
    PGMOL: Sorry
    Rinse and Repeat

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 17:47

    The VAR decisions are either corrupt or a joke, or both. Funny how the teams that bring in the most money for the FA's troughs seem to get the favourable (often laughable) key decisions. I doubt that'll change. The one thing that definitely needs changing is the offside law.. it seems to vary from match to match!

  • Comment posted by drabmuloc, today at 17:46

    Should have retrospective VAR for players poll axed when they were not even touched.....and be given a RED card for the offence! That would stop a lot of CHEATING!

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 17:44

    It won't happen here; PGMOL won't allow it. At the moment, most people are just pretty sure the refs don't have a clue. This will just prove it.
    VAR will never work properly here while the same group of incompetent refs run the VAR. The only thing they are consistent on is being inconsistent. We need a properly trained independent VAR team. Use the same group for all matches.

    • Reply posted by drabmuloc, today at 17:47

      drabmuloc replied:
      Hmmmmmm......50 games at any time on a Saturday, thats 150 people! I don't think so!

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:43

    The technology behind VAR is working fine, the problem is with the people who are using VAR and interpreting its results. This is where the improvement is required.
    Announcing the results on air will go some ways in resolving this as those people will have to be accountable for their decisions.

  • Comment posted by Dance Men Without Safety Hats, today at 17:42

    And the rules being clear cut and the people using it to know exactly what they're doing

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 17:42

    Most fans would rather see VAR scrapped.

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 17:39

    Probably fair to say that the majority of football fans aren’t capable of given balanced views on the game. They’ll almost always disagree with decisions that go against their team, even if the decision is 100% correct. Having the discussion between VAR officials on TV simply won’t change that, especially when a decision can be viewed as a matter of opinion rather than fact.

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 17:38

    Did they ask if they wanted it scrapped? I bet that would have been unanimous

  • Comment posted by Timperley sunset, today at 17:34

    Just get rid altogether. Remove it from the game. Do away with it. Utter shambles and always will be. Ruins every element which made football the worlds greatest sport.

    • Reply posted by Rocket Surgeon, today at 17:42

      Rocket Surgeon replied:
      I agree. unfortunately mate it's all about money now. Football clubs are businesses first and foremost and are detached from the communities they reside in. It's very sad that it's come to this.

  • Comment posted by sirlemons11, today at 17:34

    Football fans just don't like decisions going against their team. They'll always argue that their team should get the decision VAR is to subjective. Unless the same VAR does every match then its going to be inconsistent especially as different refs are inconsistent and the same ref inconsistent within a game and across games.

  • Comment posted by mjhans101, today at 17:34

    Makes sense - the issue really is about the lack of clarity and accountability of the decision-making process, so fair enough.

  • Comment posted by manchestergunner, today at 17:33

    Livarpool love it.

  • Comment posted by boldmere1973, today at 17:32

    I'll say it till I'm blue in the face but it's funny it's been in Cricket and both codes of Rugby for years and there's little opposition from Teams or supporters but you wonder if football has a different type of following.

    • Reply posted by sirlemons11, today at 17:36

      sirlemons11 replied:
      Less subjective calls perhaps?

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 17:30

    It’s about time we finally get to hear why they make some of the horrible decisions that they do.

  • Comment posted by SROBBY, today at 17:27

    It would help clarify the inconsistencies and some of the confusing decisions.

    • Reply posted by Average Cyclist, today at 17:40

      Average Cyclist replied:
      Hoe? They will still make crap decisions

  • Comment posted by Ecky Thump, today at 17:27

    Most fans want rid of it!

    • Reply posted by mjhans101, today at 17:35

      mjhans101 replied:
      I wouldn't say it needs to be removed completely, it needs a lot more transparency in how the decisions are made.

