The majority of global leagues want dialogue between referees and the video assistant referee (VAR) to be aired by broadcasters, a survey has found.

The Premier League was among 41 competitions surveyed by the World Leagues Forum, which is chaired by the Premier League's Richard Masters.

Twenty-five of the leagues surveyed said they were in favour of the move.

It comes after almost two-thirds of supporters said they oppose the use of VAR in English football.

The Premier League, where Masters is chief executive, declined to comment on whether it supports such a change after the anonymous survey.

Football's lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board (Ifab), currently does not allow the two-way audio feed to be heard by television audiences.

A survey of fans in England, from which the results were published in June, found 63.3% were against VAR with 79.1% of match-goers rating their experience of VAR as poor or very poor.

That contrasts with a 2017 survey by the Football Supporters' Association - prior to VAR's introduction - which found 74.6% of fans favoured the use of video referees to support on-field officials with game-changing decisions.

The World Leagues Forum was set up in 2016 and represents 41 professional football league bodies, including France's LFP, Germany's Bundesliga, Italy's Serie A and Spain's LaLiga.