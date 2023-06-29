Last updated on .From the section Football

Robbie Fowler's last management job was in the Indian Pro League in 2021.

Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler has been appointed manager of Saudi Arabian second-tier side Al-Qadsiah FC.

Fowler, 48, last managed East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League for the 2020-21 season, and also helped as a coach at Oxford United more recently.

He started his managerial career in 2011, taking charge of Thai outfit Muangthong United for one season.

Fowler also managed Australian side Brisbane Roar between 2019 and 2020.

Al-Qadsiah posted on Twitter: external-link "Robbie Fowler. One of the most famous players in Liverpool and the English Premier League. Coach for Qadisiyah."

Al-Qadsiah finished 11th in Saudi Arabia's second tier last season, 23 points adrift of the top four promotion spots to the Saudi Pro League.

There has been a recent influx of big-name players in Saudi Arabia, with former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and ex-Premier League midfielders N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves among those who have followed former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo to the Middle East.