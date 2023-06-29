Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Ollie Norburn's former clubs also include Leicester, Bristol Rovers, Plymouth and Tranmere

Blackpool have signed midfielder Ollie Norburn from Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract.

The 30-year-old played 56 games in two seasons with Posh, having joined them from Shrewsbury Town.

He is Blackpool's fourth summer signing following Albie Morgan, Matthew Pennington and Richard O'Donnell.

He said: "I like to class myself as a leader and I've got a big desire to do well here and play a part in getting this club back where it should be."

Blackpool were relegated from the Championship last season after finishing 23rd in the table, having won only 11 of their 46 games.

They start the new League One campaign with a home game against Burton Albion on 5 August.

"There has been no secret of our desire to bring Ollie to Blackpool for a while now," said head coach Neil Critchley.

"He has proven himself a key figure at different clubs over a number of years. He has immense leadership qualities, undoubted ability and is someone who we believe our supporters will love watching."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.