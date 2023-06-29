Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

James Daly scored seven goals in 37 appearances for Woking last season

Harrogate Town have signed winger James Daly on a two-year deal from National League side Woking.

The 23-year-old made 37 appearances for the club last season, helping them to reach the play-offs.

Daly has previous English Football League experience with Bristol Rovers as well as Stevenage.

He is Harrogate's seventh signing of the summer after Dean Cornelius, Lewis Thomas, Matty Foulds, Rod McDonald, Liam Gibson and Matty Daly.

