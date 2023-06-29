Last updated on .From the section QPR

United States-born Niko Hamalainen has played 12 times for Finland

Queens Park Rangers' Niko Hamalainen has left the club after cancelling his contract by mutual consent.

The Finland defender, 26, moved to Rangers in 2015 and played 33 times.

He had loan spells at MLS sides LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC, Scottish club Kilmarnock and Dagenham and Redbridge when they were in League Two.

"We wish Niko all the best in his career going forward. Hopefully he will go on to good things," Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth told the club website.