Edinburgh City play home games at Meadowbank Stadium

Edinburgh City are Edinburgh City again after two name changes in the past year.

The Scottish League 1 side switched to FC Edinburgh last June, due to a naming rights issue.

Consultation with fans led to an unofficial tweak in October, with the FC being dropped.

Now, on the eve of the fixtures being released for 2023-24, the club has announced they have received Scottish FA approval to revert to City.

The Meadowbank-based club are in new hands for the new campaign, with previous owner Tom Tracy transferring control to a fans' consortium on 31 May.