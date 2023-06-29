Last updated on .From the section Everton

Seamus Coleman was appointed Everton captain in 2019

Seamus Coleman has signed a new one-year deal with Everton until the end of June 2024.

The Republic of Ireland right-back, 34, was appointed club captain in 2019 and is the Toffees' longest-serving current player.

He has made 409 appearances for Everton since joining from Sligo Rovers in 2009.

Coleman will begin his 15th season at Goodison Park after he recovers from a knee injury sustained in May.

"Everyone knows how much Everton means to me which is why it is special to sign this new contract and continue to play for this great club," said Coleman.

"From the moment I joined more than 14 years ago, the support my family and I have had from our fans and everyone around the club has been amazing and I never take for granted just how fortunate I am to represent Everton.

"That has included the honour of wearing the captain's armband in recent years."

The Toffees narrowly avoided relegation last season, finishing just two points above the drop zone.