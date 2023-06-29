Aaron Mooy: Celtic and Australia midfielder retires at the age of 32
Last updated on .From the section Celtic
Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy has announced he is retiring from club and international football with Australia at the age of 32.
Mooy, who has 57 caps for his country, still had a year of his contract remaining with the Scottish champions.
He told Celtic's website: "While it feels really sad to be leaving the game, I just feel the time."
New Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said he is "disappointed" but "it is something we absolutely respect".
More to follow.
