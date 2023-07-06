Guler scored four times and registered four assists in 20 league appearances for Fenerbahce last season

We've had the 'Iranian Messi', the 'German Messi', the 'Scottish Messi' and many more. Now say hello to the man dubbed the 'Turkish Messi' - Arda Guler.

Being compared to Argentine legend Lionel Messi is now a right of passage for any young attacking player, especially those with a low centre of gravity and superb dribbling skills, both of which the 18-year-old from Altindag possesses.

So far nobody has lived up to the hype, certainly not the aforementioned Sardar Azmoun, Marko Marin and Ryan Gauld. In all likelihood, no one ever will.

However, there is genuine hope that the ludicrously-talented Guler can become one of those to move beyond the tag and forge his own stellar path - one that now looks likely to lead him to the league the man he is being compared to spectacularly tore up for much of his unparalleled career.

Guler has been heavily linked with a move to one of Europe's biggest clubs from almost the moment he stepped in to Fenerbahce's first team, such is his prodigious talent. Messi's former club Barcelona have been open about their interest of late, with president Joan Laporta even sending sporting director Deco to negotiate a deal.

It will really stick in Catalonian craws then that the player has instead seemingly opted to join their fierce rivals Real Madrid, joining an ever growing cast list of the continent's most promising talent at the Bernabeu.

What has really whet the appetite of his suitors - which also apparently included Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Paris St-Germain and Premier League trio Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle - is the reported existence of a release clause of just 17.5m Euros (£15m), triggered by him having played 1,500 first-team minutes. external-link

At a time when the likes of Kai Havertz and Mason Mount are going for fees around £60m, a price tag a quarter of that for a player with such a high ceiling represents a snip.

This is a young player who was entrusted with a senior debut at the age of just 16, coming off the bench in the 66th minute as Fenerbahce beat HJK Helsinki 1-0 in the first leg of a Europa League qualifying game on 19 August 2021. One who provided an assist on his Super Lig debut and became his club's youngest ever league goalscorer when he netted in a 5-2 win at Alanyaspor on 13 March 2022, just 16 days on from his 17th birthday.

In total, he now has seven goals and seven assists in just 1,187 Super Lig minutes - that's a goal action every 85 minutes.

That he was handed the Fenerbahce number 10 this season is a sign of just how quickly he has established his credentials. That is the shirt previously worn by Tuncay Sanli, Robin van Persie and Mesut Ozil, but more significantly by Alex - a legend of the Istanbul club who scored 171 goals and registered 136 assists in 344 games between 2004 and 2012 and has a statue in his honour at Kadikoy Yogurtcu Park.

If Guler is to be compared with anyone, former Brazil captain is perhaps the best match - a player the Turkish teenager idolises.

Like his hero, Guler has a low centre of gravity, supreme close control and dribbling ability. Take, for example, the purposeful flick over his own head under pressure and a weaving, driving run past three players before being fouled for a penalty against Besiktas in April - one of many impressive clips that comprise the inevitable YouTube compilations already dedicated to this fledgling talent.

He also possesses the prized ability to pick and play the right pass. See the devastating assist he provided in the 2-0 win over Antalyaspor, evading two opponents before curling a pass from the right precisely with the outside of his boot through two defenders and into the stride of scorer Enner Valencia. Most players don't do that, especially not at 18.

His ability to shift direction and initial turn of pace are electric. He is also versatile enough to operate in numerous attacking roles, although he favours cutting on to his left foot from the right, and is a menace from set pieces - the means through which he provided his debut assist, from a corner.

Added to that is a willingness to press and, despite his tender age, mix it with the bigger boys.

Finally, he is not scared of improvising or trying the audacious, as demonstrated by his 20-yard lob against the bar that Valencia followed up to finish in a 5-1 win over Kasimpasa in January.

Guler came off the bench to score against Wales in a Euro 2024 qualifier in June

Having made his international debut in a friendly win over Czech Republic on 19 November 2022, he netted his first goal this June, in his fourth appearance.

The goal was a showcase for just how devastating he can be when allowed even a fraction of time and space from the right, with Wales' defence giving him all he needed to curl a superb 20-yard shot into the far top corner.

While not wishing to further court comparison, it is clear to see why a Barcelona side that missed out on re-signing the OG Messi this summer would have been so keen to recruit a younger player in Guler, with the long-term capability to bring some of the qualities absent in their side since the Argentine left.

The question was always going to be whether Guler saw this summer as the right time to spread his wings and next season as the time to test himself at a higher level?

His playmaker predecessor at Fenerbahce, Ozil - who moved to Real himself as a 21-year-old - has weighed in on the issue, reportedly telling his former team-mate he should stay in Turkey for another season to aid his development. And there is certainly some validity to the stance.

Guler is young, still slight and far from the finished article. La Liga, Bundesliga and Premier League defenders will be uncompromising. His quest to properly channel his clear enthusiasm and add consistency to his game would possibly be aided by regular football in a familiar, friendly climate away from the media glare focused on Europe's elite clubs.

At Real, though, he may well find kinship among a growing group of lauded peers recruited as what the club hopes will be a new iteration of Galacticos.

With exciting young forwards Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo already at the club, the 14-time European champions have focused especially on refreshing their ageing midfield in recent summers, with Guler the latest puzzle piece.

If all goes to plan, the young playmaker could well line up just in front of a combination of Aurelien Tchoumameni, Eduardo Camavinga or Jude Bellingham in the heart of Real's side. The Turkish Luka Modric, anyone?