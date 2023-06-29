SPFL fixtures 2023-24: Champions Celtic host Ross County in opener, Rangers at Kilmarnock
Celtic will begin their defence of the Scottish Premiership title at home to Ross County on Saturday, 5 August.
Last year's runners-up, Rangers, visit Kilmarnock later the same day, with both games live on TV.
The first meeting of the two Glasgow rivals will be at Ibrox on Sunday, 3 September, with the return on Saturday, 30 December.
Heart of Midlothian will host Hibernian in the first Edinburgh derby on Saturday, 7 October.
Scottish Championship winners Dundee mark their return to the top flight at home to Motherwell on the opening Saturday.
Relegated neighbours Dundee United begin their attempt to make a quick return from the second tier away to Arbroath on Friday, 4 August, with the game live on BBC Scotland.
The following day, League 1 champions Dunfermline Athletic host Airdrieonians, who were promoted along with the Fife side to the Championship after winning the play-offs.
Stirling Albion, who won the League 2 title, start their campaign on 5 August at home to Edinburgh City, who on Thursday announced they had changed back to their original name after a season as FC Edinburgh.
At the same time, promoted Annan Athletic's first-ever game in Scotland's third tier starts away to Falkirk.
Hamilton Academical host Cove Rangers the same day in a match-up between the two relegated sides.
Also on 5 August, Lowland League champions Spartans, promoted via the Pyramid play-off, play their first-ever game in the Scottish Professional Football League at home to relegated Clyde, while the other side dropping from League 1, Peterhead, visit East Fife.
