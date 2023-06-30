Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The selected players received their playing shirts from former players, friends and family at a ceremony at Eden Park, Auckland

Midfielders Ria Percival and Annalie Longo, as well as defender Ali Riley, will take part in their fifth Women's World Cup after being included in the squad for co-hosts New Zealand.

Tottenham's Percival, 33, Riley, 35, and Longo, 31, have been selected for every World Cup since 2007.

Percival and Longo have battled back from serious knee injuries to be included in the 23-player squad.

New Zealand have yet to win a game on the World Cup stage.

Head coach Jitka Klimkova named Leicester City defender CJ Bott, Aston Villa keeper Anna Leat and Brighton defender Rebekah Stott in her squad.

Celtic midfielder Olivia Chance and Rangers keeper Victoria Esson are also included along with 17-year-old forward Milly Clegg.

"I know what it means for them to put the shirt on and they will fight," said Klimkova.

"They will fight for New Zealand, they want to make the country proud."

Ranked 26th in the world, New Zealand are appearing at their sixth World Cup. They have not advanced past the group stage in their past five appearances.

A sell-out crowd of just under 39,000 is expected at Eden Park, Auckland, for their Group A game with 1995 world champions Norway on 20 July (08:00 BST kick-off) - the opening match of the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The Football Ferns then face World Cup debutants the Philippines in Wellington on 25 July (06:30) and then Switzerland in Dunedin on 30 July (08:00).