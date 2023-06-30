Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Rob Street scored four goals during his time with Shrewsbury Town last season

Cheltenham have signed striker Rob Street on a three-year deal following his exit from Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

The 21-year-old joined the Premier League side's academy as an under-15 but never made a first-team appearance for the club.

He spent last season at Shrewsbury Town, scoring four goals in 43 games.

Street has also had spells on loan at Newport County and former National League side Torquay United.

"Rob has been on our radar for 18 months and we're delighted now to have him here," said Robins head of recruitment Russell Milton. external-link

"He's a real handful upfront with a great all-round game, pace, technique and physicality."

