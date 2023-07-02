Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai's final game for Leipzig saw him score in a German Cup final victory

Liverpool have completed the £60m signing of Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig - so where might he fit in?

The 22-year-old, who captains his country, can play in central midfield but has spent the majority of his time in the Bundesliga on the wing.

He managed six goals and eight assists in last season's Bundesliga - and has previously been called "just as talented as Erling Haaland" by a former manager of his.

"I'm really excited to see him there, he seems like a great player for Jurgen Klopp," said Hungarian journalist Aron Aranyossy.

"His work-rate and energy should make him into a great fit and I can see him feeding Mohamed Salah some great through balls. He's a nice addition and refreshment to the midfield area; he can carry the ball as well as distributing it to a very high standard and with composure.

"This makes him a good addition in my opinion, especially with his decision making and tactical awareness."

BBC Sport looks at why Liverpool have signed him and how he could do.

How does Szoboszlai compare to his new colleagues?

Liverpool may well opt to play Szoboszlai in midfield but since he spent last season on the right wing it is easier to compare his statistics to those of the Reds' forwards.

Of those forwards, only Mohamed Salah had a higher combined total of goals and assists in the league last season than Szoboszlai - but the Hungarian played more than the rest.

When you factor in time played, Szoboszlai only managed a goal or assist every 175 minutes - a lower hit rate than that of Salah (106), Darwin Nunez (142), Diogo Jota (103), Cody Gakpo (163) or Luis Diaz (166) last season.

That is down to differences in style of play and tactics, though. Szoboszlai had fewer touches in the box but created more chances than any of them.

"He is a creative player, very technical, but that does not mean he is afraid to go for a tackle. He works hard, runs a lot in games especially out of possession," said Aranyossy.

"In that sense, I think he would be a great Klopp player. He is good on taking others on, shooting and key passes, especially through balls as well.

"That's why he is such a threat, he is excellent in all three, so you never know which one he'd choose. He was often used on the left wing to cut inside, but is also more than capable of playing as a number eight or 10, this is where he plays for Hungary as well. Tactically he's a very mature and aware player."

The 6ft 1in dual-footer is also a set-piece specialist.

"It would be interesting to see who has free-kicks and corners with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik on board at the same time," said Aranyossy. "He is not selfish but doesn't shy away from shooting himself. He thrives under pressure so he steps up during important matches."

How Szoboszlai compared to Liverpool's forwards last season (league only, stats per 90 minutes) Szoboszlai Salah Nunez Jota Gakpo Diaz Shots 2.17 3.42 4.45 2.79 2.4 2.44 Chances created 2.61 1.78 1.48 1.35 1.41 1.17 Dribbles completed 1.98 1.42 1.01 1.19 1.41 3.16 Touches in the opposition box 2.24 9.04 8.32 6.53 5.04 7.67 Possession won in final third 0.81 0.82 0.58 0.56 0.92 0.9

How has Szoboszlai's career gone until now?

Szoboszlai, who has scored seven goals in 32 caps for Hungary, has spent his career to date with Red Bull clubs.

He scored 42 goals and made 45 assists in 125 games for Salzburg and their second-tier reserve team Liefering, before joining Leipzig in January 2021.

Injury meant he did not make his Leipzig debut until the following season and he has scored 20 goals across both seasons - including the clinching goal in this year's German Cup final 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch managed Szoboszlai at Salzburg and Leipzig - and Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland with Salzburg.

"As talent goes, there aren't many better players that can play his position," Marsch has previously said of Szoboszlai, as reported by the Bundesliga's official website. external-link

"Some are strong, some are technical, some are good tactically, and some can defend well or run a lot. However, Dominik is special because he has all of these skills combined. Dominik is just as talented as Erling Haaland."

In his two full seasons in the Bundesliga, only four players created more chances per 90 minutes than Szoboszlai's average of 2.5.

Last season, only three players were involved in more chances from open play, including taking the final shot, than Szoboszlai's 163 - Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham.

Only Bayern's Leroy Sane had more shots from outside the box than Szoboszlai's 36.

Aranyossy said: "Szoboszlai is a very determined and confident guy which is sometimes seen as cocky but he is not.

"He works very hard during training sessions as well. Even when he has a bad day at the office, he puts a shift in.

"He is competitive and loves a good challenge, he doesn't get scared to face tough opponents. It's like he is on a mission."

