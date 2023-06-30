Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Andy Crosby has been on the staff at Port Vale since 2021

Port Vale must aim to be the "fittest team in League One" this season, says manager Andy Crosby,

Crosby has overseen the arrival of five new signings so far this summer as he reshapes his squad ahead of his first full campaign in charge in Burslem.

Goalkeepers Jayson Leutwiler and Connor Ripley, midfielders Tom Sang and Conor Grant and defender Alex Iacovitti have bolstered Crosby's options this term.

"We've recruited some really good, athletic players," Crosby, 50, said.

"I'm delighted with all five of them. We spoke at the end of the season about the areas we needed to improve on - physically, athleticism on the pitch and how we could grow as a group off it.

"A lot of research has been done on all of them and hopefully all five of them have a fantastic Port Vale career and help us grow.

"They all bring different qualities and experiences and we're almost trying to piece together a jigsaw and we have to utilise those pieces in the right way."

Crosby said he was trying to "bring in more signings" and that "discussions were on-going with a number of players and clubs".

Crosby 'starting from scratch' as boss

Appointed manager on a permanent basis in May, having done the job on an interim basis following Darrell Clarke's exit in April, Crosby says he is "buzzing" over the "challenge" of a first full season in charge.

"I'm starting from scratch as a manager," he told BBC Radio Stoke.

"I've spoken to the guys about how I want to do the job - the non-negotiables for me - I'm going to be honest and respectful.

"I'm buzzing. I've got a lot to prove but I'm ready and excited for the future."

One of the main areas Crosby is targeting is his squad's durability.

As Clarke's assistant last season, Crosby saw Vale win only once in their last 11 games as they flirted with relegation, finishing four points clear of the drop zone.

"We have to aim to be the fittest team in the league - that has to be our aim, so we've recruited some really good athletic players," Crosby said.

"We've got the fresh and fit for the first game of the season and fitter for the 46th game of the season - that's what we've fed back to players and they've bought into that.

"If we can try to be the fittest, most organised team in this league, we're going to give ourselves an opportunity.

"We're at the start of a new beginning."

Crosby 'excited' by daunting start to season

Vale's start to the new season should provide an early indicator over the competitiveness of League One with Crosby's side facing the three teams relegated from the Championship - Barnsley, Reading and Blackpool - in their first three games.

"I saw the fixtures and I was excited," Crosby said.

"It's an absolute challenge - the whole season is. There's some big teams in League One.

"But it's a challenge we're ready for and we've leant a lot of from last season.

"We want to be as prepared as we can be when that first game comes - physically, technically, tactically, whatever, we've got to use this time wisely now."