Callum Jones signed a long-term deal to stay with Hull until 2025 earlier this year

Forest Green Rovers have signed midfielder Callum Jones on a season-long loan from Hull City.

The 22-year-old joined the Tigers in 2019 from Bury and has played 11 times for the Championship side, signing an extension in January until 2025.

Jones spent the first half of 2021-22 season on loan at Morecambe, where he made 18 appearances.

He also had a spell at Grimsby Town but it was limited to just three games due to injury.

"I'm a player who loves to get on the ball and dictate the play. I can also get in amongst it. It's a tough league and I can bring that physical side," Jones said in a statement.

