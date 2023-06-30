Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England boss Sarina Wiegman and Georgia Stanway at a news conference before Saturday's friendly with Portugal, the Lionesses' last match before they fly to the 2023 Women's World Cup

England boss Sarina Wiegman says she is confident there will be a positive solution to wearing armbands highlighting social issues at the Women's World Cup.

Fifa is consulting with players over the bands to avoid a repeat of the row over the 'OneLove' rainbow armbands at the 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar.

"I think there will be a solution," said Wiegman on Friday.

"We'll wait for the answers on that and I hope that will come very shortly."

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said in March that everyone had learned lessons from the 'OneLove' armband row, and that a "solution" would be in place for the start of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on 20 July.

European nations wanting to wear 'OneLove' captain's armbands at the 2022 men's World Cup were sending out a "divisive message", Qatar's World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi said.

One option in Australia and New Zealand could be that different bands are worn as the tournament progresses.

It is understood there could be different bands highlighting a range of issues and causes, including support for the rights of indigenous peoples, inclusion, gender equality, education for all and ending violence against women.

Other bands carry the slogan 'Unite For Peace' and 'Football Is Joy, Peace, Hope, Love, Passion'.

England midfielder Georgia Stanway said that the players had Wiegman's backing to wear the armbands in Australia for this summer's tournament.

"I feel that we are at a place where everybody can have their individual opinion and we are able to fight for what we believe in," added Stanway.

"Sarina is with us 100%. Whatever we want to do, she backs us. We make the final decision and Sarina comes with us.

"No matter what the [Fifa] outcome is, whether it goes our way or not, we know that we still stand for exactly the same thing.

"If we can or cannot wear the armband, we know that we wanted to do and stand by the fact that we wanted to."