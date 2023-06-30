Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Marco Tilio (centre) was left disappointed as Melbourne City lost the A-League final to Central Coast Mariners

Australia winger Marco Tilio has signed for Celtic from Melbourne City for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who has five caps for his country, has agreed a five-year contract with the Scottish champions.

Tilio played 36 times, scoring 13 goals, last season as Melbourne topped the A-League title.

He told Celtic's website he is "ecstatic" to have achieved his ambition to play in Europe and "super-excited" to join such a club.

The news of his signing came just hours after Celtic announced that midfielder Aaron Mooy had decided to retire and Tilio revealed that the 32-year-old and former Celtic playmaker Tom Rogic had played a part in his decision to join the Scottish champions.

"It's an amazing opportunity for myself and, having seen Aussies go over there and do well at such a prestigious club, it's a massive opportunity for myself that I couldn't deny," he said.

"And being around those guys, Aaron Mooy and Tommy Rogic, in the national team camp over recent years, obviously helped make my decision easier."

Tilio began his career with hometown club Sydney before moving to Melbourne in 2020 but admits that a move to Europe had long been in his thoughts.

"It was my plan to go over and do well and hopefully proceed to go on to different and bigger and better things - and now I think is the time for me to come over to Europe and really challenge myself," he said.

"I hope to bring all my qualities, take on players in and around the box, help the team contribute to goals with assists and hopefully put a few in the back of the net as well.

"I think it's a massive opportunity to be a part of a team that plays in the Champions League and have a winning mentality in bringing trophies."