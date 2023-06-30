Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sarina Wiegman has been in charge of England since September 2021 and led the Lionesses to Euro 2022 success

England v Portugal Date: Saturday, 1 July Venue: Stadium MK Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text on BBC Sport website.

England boss Sarina Wiegman says she is not concerned at the lack of games before the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The European champions host Portugal on Saturday, their first game since losing to Australia on 11 April.

England then fly to Australia where they play Canada in a behind-closed-doors friendly on 14 July, eight days before their opening game with Haiti.

"You want to get your schedule right and this is the right schedule," said Wiegman before the Stadium MK match.

"It means we can only have two games before we go into the World Cup and also travelling to the other side of the world which takes two days.

"Of course you want to play more games. You plan ahead and this was the best possible preparation we can have."

Saturday's match is taking place three weeks before the Lionesses face World Cup debutants Haiti in Group D in Brisbane on 22 July (10:30 BST kick-off).

England then play Denmark in Sydney on 28 July (09:30) and China in Adelaide on 1 August (12:00).

Lionesses captain Millie Bright is still out with a knee injury but is "really confident" of being available for the opening game of the tournament.

Jordan Nobbs is also out but Alex Greenwood, who suffered a knock in training earlier in the week, is available.

"It's uncomfortable whenever any player goes down in training," added Wiegman.

"Things like that happen. You can see how intense our training sessions are and how we really challenge ourselves to improve.

"I'm really pleased when players can stand up and walk off the pitch so we know they will be fine."

Georgia Stanway is set to win her 50th cap for her country against a Portugal side who will be making their debut at the World Cup.