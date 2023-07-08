Izzy Atkinson's assured display in the friendly win over Zambia helped secure her place in the Republic of Ireland's World Cup squad

"I got to go home for a day and I just kept saying to myself, my mum, dad and sister, 'I'm going to a World Cup'.

"Five minutes later, 'I can't believe I'm going to a World Cup'. I just kept saying it and I can't believe it.

"This has been my dream since I was a kid and I'm at Ireland's first-ever World Cup, so there are no words."

After days of nerves, you think sleep would come easy after your place on the plane to a first World Cup was secured. That wasn't the case for Izzy Atkinson.

It's been an up and down few months for the 21-year-old, who thought her World Cup dream was over after being left out of the Republic's trip to the USA in April.

Atkinson's omission continued when manager Vera Pauw announced her 31-strong training squad for the tournament, and it looked like she would be watching from home.

However, she was handed a lifeline when Liverpool left-back Megan Campbell was struggling for fitness, and Atkinson was drafted into the training squad.

The West Ham player impressed in training and started against Zambia in the World Cup warm-up, and she battled her way into the final 23 who will fly to Australia.

"I didn't really sleep on the Monday night and we obviously got the news on the Tuesday," Atkinson said.

"It was one of the best days of my life and I probably slept less that night with the excitement. It's just surreal.

"I'm so overwhelmed, it's been a crazy few days but I'm so happy."

Atkinson admitted she had "nothing to lose" when entering the training camp in June and that all-out approach served her well.

"I was brought in as a training player and I had the attitude of having no fear," she said.

"I got into training and I just went for it, really. I can't explain it. I just gave it my all in training, treating it like it could be my last before the World Cup for two weeks.

"I played with no fear, and then I got the opportunity with Zambia. I thought I'd done quite well and had done all I could.

"Luckily it's been enough to get me on the plane."

'I thought my dream was over'

Atkinson, who made her debut as a 16-year-old in 2018, admits the contrast of emotions were "100%" different compared to when she got the news about her omission from the initial squad.

"The previous camp before this one, for the America games, I wasn't in it so even then I was getting a feeling that my dream might be over.

"That's why I think it is so overwhelming for me. It's a rollercoaster, but it's been so up and down that now I'm on a high.

"The contrast, well it's the worst news and the best news in the world. I can't really explain it."

Atkinson adds she is extremely grateful to West Ham, who she joined from Celtic last summer, in helping her push on and deal with the difficult moments.

"I'm playing in the best league in the world. West Ham have been great, the players, staff and set-up. It suits me a lot and I love it there.

"We have the best of the best there and that has really helped my fitness. I'm stronger and playing at that higher level with the better players has also made me better.

"I'm so grateful for West Ham in everything that has happened over the past few months. They have been great and helped me get where I am today."

Atkinson, who can play left-back or left wing, joined West Ham from Celtic last summer

The Republic have been drawn in a difficult group, along with co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and Nigeria, who are the highest-ranked fourth-seed team.

"We're the underdogs, but we love that," Atkinson said of Ireland's World Cup hopes.

"We're not realists, Irish people always dream big and believe anything is possible.

"I think we can do a lot better than people think. I need to remind myself now that I'm in. I need to enjoy it as well.

"Obviously with the past two weeks of training it was business, but now I'm in I can really enjoy it, work hard and give my all."