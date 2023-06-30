Last updated on .From the section Edinburgh City

Ouzy See has yet to make back-page headlines as a footballer, but the Edinburgh City striker has launched himself into the nation's living rooms on TV's Love Island.

The Edinburgh-born 28-year-old of Gambian descent has spent his career as a semi-professional journeyman in Scotland's lower leagues.

But he has become the fourth footballer to be recruited by makers of the ITV series to tease the girls away from their partners in Casa Amor.

As See prepared to head into the villa this week, City tweeted: "We want to wish our striker @ouzysee all the best in the @LoveIsland House, behave yourself big man aye?"

See, who already boasts over 10,000 followers on Instagram, is no stranger to glamour outside of football as he is also signed to the same modelling agency as another contestant, Scottish-born Ella Thomas.

The 23-year-old is coupled with footballer Tyrique Hyde, who plays for Lewes in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

While his Scottish League 1 team-mates begin pre-season training ahead of the League Cup group stage that launches the new campaign, City have wished their man well on his "loan deal" on the ITV show.

See previously played for Forfar Athletic, Berwick Rangers and Albion Rovers before returning to first club Edinburgh in 2020.

He helped them win promotion to League 1 for the first time, scoring six goals in 41 appearances as they finished sixth in their debut season in May.