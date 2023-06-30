Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Jack Powell spent four years as a Crawley player

Crewe have signed midfielder Jack Powell on an initial two-year deal from League Two rivals Crawley Town.

Powell, who started out at West Ham before joining Millwall, was Crawley's player of the year last season.

The 29-year-old scored eight goals in 132 league appearances during his four years with the Sussex club.

He becomes Crewe's fourth signing of the summer, following goalkeeper Harvey Davies, defender Ryan Cooney and winger Shilow Tracey.

