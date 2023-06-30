Close menu

Lloyd Jones: Charlton Athletic sign Cambridge United defender

Jones scored four goals for Cambridge last season
Charlton have confirmed the arrival of central defender Lloyd Jones from Cambridge on a two-year deal.

Jones, whose U's contract expires this month, was player of the year at the Abbey Stadium last year.

The 27-year-old scored four goals in 61 games for Cambridge - including one against the Addicks last season.

Charlton boss Dean Holden said: "He is a very good centre-half who plays with real authority, is confident on the ball and a threat from set-pieces.

"Our set-piece record was a clear area where we wanted to improve on last season and Lloyd will be important for us in both boxes."

Jones, who was signed by Liverpool as a teenager after starting out with Plymouth, also played for Luton and Northampton before joining Cambridge two years ago.

