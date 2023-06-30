Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Ben Barclay has signed for Carlisle after spending last season on loan at Brunton Park

Carlisle United have signed Ben Barclay on a two-year deal.

The defender, who spent last season on loan at Brunton Park, has joined the Cumbrians permanently after his Stockport contract was cancelled by mutual consent external-link on Thursday.

The 26-year-old scored the goal against Bradford that took Carlisle to the League Two play-off final.

He was unable to play against parent club Stockport at Wembley as Carlisle secured a penalty shootout win.

Barclay is a product of the Manchester City youth system but has played senior football for Accrington as well as Stockport, and had loan spells at Notts County and Yeovil.