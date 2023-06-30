Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Jay Henderson played in last season's Scottish Cup final while on loan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Jay Henderson has become the second St Mirren player to sign for Ross County this week after joining on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old midfielder moves for an undisclosed fee following a spell on loan with Inverness Caledonian Thistle last month.

Striker Eamonn Brophy made his switch to County permanent on Thursday "for a six-figure fee".

"Jay is a very exciting young talent," said Dingwall manager Malky Mackay.

"He impressed in his spell in Inverness and was very highly thought of at St Mirren. I know Jay from his time with the Scottish National Youth squads."

As well as a development fee, a potential sell-on clause has also been agreed between the two Scottish Premiership clubs for Henderson's services.

"We made an offer to keep Jay as we wanted to him to stay but he expressed his desire to move on in search of regular first-team football and we can't guarantee that to anyone," said St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson.

"We have protected the club and managed to get a good fee for Jay with a potential sell-on. We thank Jay for his service to St Mirren and wish him the best in his future career."