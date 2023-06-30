Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Nuno Espirito Santo has been tracking Celtic's Jota for a year as he wants to make him a £20m superstar at Al-Ittihad. (Scottish Sun external-link )

It has also been reported Jota has agreed full personal terms with the Saudi Arabian club, with negotiations now ongoing between the club and Celtic. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter external-link )

Rangers are poised to complete a £4.5m deal for Cremonese attacker Cyriel Dessers. (Mail Online external-link )

Former Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos, who left the club at the end of the season, has posted a video of himself training alone as he still searches for a new club. (Football Scotland external-link )

Peter Haring hopes for a "fresh start" under manager Steven Naismith after the Hearts star missed a chunk of last season due to concussion. (Daily Record external-link )

New Hibernian signing Adam Le Fondre is out to prove he is not past his best after penning a deal with the Easter Road club last month. (Herald Sport external-link )

And the Edinburgh club could be set to scoop up to £2m of a sell-on fee if Josh Doig completes a transfer from Hellas Verona. (Edinburgh Evening News external-link )

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has offered Anthony Stewart and Vicente Besuijen a second chance at Aberdeen as both return to pre-season training after indifferent loan spells last term. (Daily Record external-link )

Robson has also said he needs to build a squad capable of coping with a "marathon season" with European group stage football looming for Aberdeen. (Aberdeen Evening Express external-link )

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean has targeted "four or five" signings to bolster his squad for the forthcoming campaign. (The Courier external-link )