Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Jota, Rangers, Dessers, Aberdeen, Hearts, St Johnstone, Hibernian
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Nuno Espirito Santo has been tracking Celtic's Jota for a year as he wants to make him a £20m superstar at Al-Ittihad. (Scottish Sun)
It has also been reported Jota has agreed full personal terms with the Saudi Arabian club, with negotiations now ongoing between the club and Celtic. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter)
Rangers are poised to complete a £4.5m deal for Cremonese attacker Cyriel Dessers. (Mail Online)
Former Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos, who left the club at the end of the season, has posted a video of himself training alone as he still searches for a new club. (Football Scotland)
Peter Haring hopes for a "fresh start" under manager Steven Naismith after the Hearts star missed a chunk of last season due to concussion. (Daily Record)
New Hibernian signing Adam Le Fondre is out to prove he is not past his best after penning a deal with the Easter Road club last month. (Herald Sport)
And the Edinburgh club could be set to scoop up to £2m of a sell-on fee if Josh Doig completes a transfer from Hellas Verona. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has offered Anthony Stewart and Vicente Besuijen a second chance at Aberdeen as both return to pre-season training after indifferent loan spells last term. (Daily Record)
Robson has also said he needs to build a squad capable of coping with a "marathon season" with European group stage football looming for Aberdeen. (Aberdeen Evening Express)
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean has targeted "four or five" signings to bolster his squad for the forthcoming campaign. (The Courier)