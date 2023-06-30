Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Jonny Smith scored 12 goals for Burton after joining them in January 2021

Winger Jonny Smith has signed a two-year deal to join Wigan Athletic from fellow League One club Burton Albion.

Smith, 25, played 86 times and scored 12 goals in his two-and-a-half seasons with the Brewers.

"Jonny has all the attributes that we are looking for in a wide-player," said Latics manager Shaun Maloney.

Liverpool-born Smith is the second new player at the DW Stadium this summer following defender Liam Morrison's loan move from Bayern Munich.

Maloney told the club's website external-link : "Jonny can play on both sides and will bring speed to our attacking play."

Wigan were relegated from the Championship and will begin the new season on minus eight points after being penalised by the English Football League for the late payment of players' wages under the club's previous ownership.

