Shane Farrell in action with Ronan Boyce and Jordan McEneff at Tolka Park

A 70th-minute Ben Doherty wonder strike earned Derry City a 1-1 draw with Shelbourne in Friday's Premier Division game at Tolka Park.

Doherty fired the ball left-footed into the top corner in the 70th minute but had Adam O'Reilly sent-off for a rash challenge 10 minutes later.

Sean Boyd had given Shels the lead with a diving header on 56.

Derry drop to third in the table, two points behind St Patrick's Athletic and six adrift of leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Rovers lost 2-0 to Dundalk on Friday night, while St Pat's ran out comfortable 7-0 victors over UCD.

The match at Tolka Park was watched from the directors' box by new Shelbourne owner Acun Ilcali, the Turkish media mogul and owner of Hull City, who was unveiled to the media at the Aviva Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile Shels manager Damien Duff was forced to view the action from the stand as he served a one-match suspension for the red card he received after the final whistle of his side's encounter with St Patrick's Athletic for making a rude gesture in the direction of the home fans at Richmond Park.

Despite their lofty league position, the Candystripes went into the game having won just one of their previous six league outings and on the back of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of pacesetters Shamrock Rovers on Monday night.

The last meeting between Derry and Shels on 2 June had ended goal-less and the early exchanges of this game were cagey and suggested a similar outcome may be possible.

The visitors fashioned a couple of half-chances in the first half, Jamie McGonigle seeing his effort drift wide and Sadou Diallo having his shot from the edge of the area blocked.

Brian Maher was forced into a save early in the second period while Doherty's free-kick found the head of Shane McEleney, but his attempt was saved.

Substitute Boyd broke the deadlock when his header from a free-kick found the bottom right-hand corner for his second goal of the season after Jack Moylan had been hauled down.

Moylan saw his effort palmed away by Maher to prevent Shels extending their lead, before Doherty thumped home the equaliser with 20 minutes remaining.

O'Reilly's dismissal came as a setback to Derry, who had to settle for a point in manager Ruaidhri Higgins' 100th game in charge.