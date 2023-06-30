Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Reece James made 34 appearances during his season-long loan at Sheffield Wednesday last term

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the permanent signing of Reece James.

The Blackpool player, 29, spent last season on loan at Hillsborough and was a key man as the Owls won promotion to the Championship.

He has joined Wednesday for an undisclosed fee after two years at Bloomfield Road.

Manchester United product James scored the third goal as the Owls overturned a 4-0 deficit from the play-off first leg against Peterborough last month.

James has also played for Wigan, who he helped to two League One titles, Sunderland and Doncaster.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.