Sophie Barker will combine her role as women's team captain with the new job of academy manager

Sheffield United are aiming to make their women's team fully professional.

The Blades have announced a raft of enhancements to the women's side of the club, including several full-time contracts.

They will also introduce a Professional Game Academy and keep home matches at Bramall Lane.

The men's team is celebrating promotion back to the Premier League and the club says it wants to "reaffirm its commitment" to the women's game.

The team finished eighth in the Championship, the second tier of women's football, last season.

Jonathan Morgan remains manager and the club says the transition to full-time will be done in stages, with several full-time contracts being handed to players and staff this summer.

The FA has granted the club a Category One Professional Game Academy Licence to allow development of the youth side of the women's game, and as well as fielding two academy age group teams the club will enter an under-21 team into the Women's Super League academy for the first time.

The new academy will be headed by Sophie Barker, doubling up her role as academy manager with her current position of first-team captain. Barker recently achieved her Uefa A coaching licence.

The club also aims to recruit a head of women's football.

Chief executive Stephen Bettis said: "During an increasingly exciting time for women's football, we are delighted to take these steps at Sheffield United to reaffirm our commitment to our women's team and its continued development.

"The investment in Sheffield United Women from our supporters as well as the club in recent years has been clear to see, and we're all looking forward to continuing this journey together.

"As with Paul Heckingbottom and the men's team, the board will support Jonathan Morgan and the women's team as much as possible to continue the club's pursuit for success."