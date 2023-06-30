Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho is entering his first full season in charge of Pompey in League One

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho says the club still has some business to do in the transfer market.

Pompey have brought in seven players during the summer transfer window so far, a goalkeeper, two defenders, two midfielders, a winger and a striker.

"There is still a bit of business to go," Mousinho told BBC Radio Solent.

"There is definitely more we need to do and a couple of spots to fill but we are really satisfied with the position that we are in at the moment."

Portsmouth fly out to Spain for a six-day pre-season training camp on 2 July as they prepare for the start of their new League One campaign.

Mousinho had previously said it was "important" to get fresh players through the door and settled in before their trip.

He believes his side is shaping up well.

"I'm not sure if there is a huge amount more we need to do," he added.

"Maybe we need one or two more players in the short term.

"I think after that it would be just waiting to see how things play out in the market in July and August.

"We need to be patient and just see if anything pops up."

Portsmouth have six friendly matches lined up before their new League One campaign.

They kick-off the new season against Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park on Saturday, 5 August.