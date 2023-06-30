Last updated on .From the section European Football

Pablo Mari was stabbed in an Italian supermarket while on loan with AC Monza last season

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has joined Italian side AC Monza on a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old made 22 appearances for the Gunners and scored one goal after initially joining on loan from Flamengo before making the move permanent.

The Spaniard spent the entire last season on loan with AC Monza, helping the newly-promoted club to an 11th place finish in Serie A.

He was stabbed in a supermarket last year, while on loan with Monza.

Arsenal's players held up a shirt with Mari's name on it before their 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest in October 2022 as Mari recovered from the attack, in which one person was killed.

In a statement on the Arsenal website, the Premier League club said: "Pablo showed tremendous strength and courage last year to recover from an attack which injured him in Milan in October 2022.

"We're all so happy that Pablo is now back to full fitness.

"We thank Pablo for his contribution to the club and wish him and his family the best of health and happiness in their new chapter."