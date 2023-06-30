Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Jayden Sweeney featured 26 times in all competitions last season as Leyton Orient won the League Two title

Full-back Jayden Sweeney has signed a new two-year contract with League One club Leyton Orient.

The 21-year-old came through the east London club's youth academy and has made 37 appearances for the O's.

"During the time I've been here he's gone from strength to strength," boss Richie Wellens told the club website. external-link

"He played a massive part for us last season and showed his maturity and ability every time he stepped onto the pitch for us."