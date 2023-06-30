Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Sean Roughan made 43 appearances in all competitions last season

Lincoln City centre-back Sean Roughan has extended his contract until the summer of 2025.

The 20-year-old Republic of Ireland Under 21 player's contract expired this summer, but he has opted to stay at Sincil Bank, having made 52 appearances since his debut in September 2021.

He also had a spell on loan at Irish side Drogheda United last year.

"I'm very pleased to sign a new deal, to continue my journey here and develop further as a player," he said.

"The head coach and backroom put faith in me to play in 30 plus games last season, and I've only just turned 20, so still have time on my side - this is the best place to continue my development," he added to the club website.