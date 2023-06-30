Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Max Crocombe helped Grimsby reach the sixth round of the FA Cup last season, where the League Two club were beaten 5-0 by Brighton

League One club Burton Albion have signed goalkeeper Max Crocombe after he was released by Grimsby Town.

The 29-year-old New Zealand international has agreed a two-year deal with the Brewers.

Crocombe made 89 appearances during a two-year spell with the Mariners after joining from Australian A-League outfit Melbourne Victory.

He has previously had spells with Oxford United, Carlisle United, Salford City and Brisbane Roar.

During his time at Oxford he also spent time on loan at Nuneaton, Barnet and Southport.

"I've worked with Max before when I was at Southport when he was a young goalie," Burton boss Dino Maamria told the club website. external-link

"He showed huge potential back then and he's gone on to be an international goalkeeper. I think he fits in really well with what we're trying to do as a club."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.