Callum McManaman trained with Wigan Athletic during the latter half of the 2022-23 season and played as part of their under-21s team

Wigan Athletic have re-signed winger Callum McManaman on a one-year contract for a third stint with the club ahead of the 2023-24 League One season.

The 32-year-old is reunited with Latics boss Shaun Maloney, with whom he played in his first spell from 2007 to 2015.

McManaman, who also spent the 2018-19 season with Wigan, has not played for over a year since leaving Tranmere.

"I was grateful for the opportunity to get my career back on track after a difficult 12 months," he said.

"I feel like it's one of my proudest achievements to earn this contract, as I've put in a lot of work behind the scenes because I've really wanted this opportunity to come back on merit.

"I still have a lot to offer, and I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business with how my last spell here ended."

McManaman has made 133 appearances across his two spells with Wigan and helped the club win the FA Cup in 2013.

"When Callum first came here in February, I knew he had a tough time recently and I really wanted to give him an opportunity to get back to a level which we have all seen before," Maloney added.

"I have to say that the improvement, dedication and desire to be here since February is the reason why he has earned this contract."

