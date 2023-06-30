Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Mislav Orsic's solitary Premier League appearance for Southampton came in their 1-0 home defeat by Aston Villa on 21 January

Southampton winger Mislav Orsic has completed a transfer to Turkish side Trabzonspor, the Championship club have confirmed.

The 30-year-old joined the Saints in January on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

He made just five appearances, with just one in the Premier League, as they were relegated to the Championship.

"The club wishes Mislav luck for the future," the club said in a statement external-link on their website.

