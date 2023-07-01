Aaron Nemane: Wing-back signs new Notts County contract
Wing-back Aaron Nemane has signed a new two-year contract with League Two newcomers Notts County.
The 25-year-old Frenchman scored three goals in 40 appearances last season as the Magpies won promotion from the National League via the play-offs.
The former Manchester City trainee moved to Meadow Lane in the summer of 2021 following a stint with Torquay.
A club statement said Notts County hope to give Nemane "the platform to realise his immense potential".