Aaron Nemane played the full match as Notts County beat Chesterfield on penalties in the National League promotion final in May

Wing-back Aaron Nemane has signed a new two-year contract with League Two newcomers Notts County.

The 25-year-old Frenchman scored three goals in 40 appearances last season as the Magpies won promotion from the National League via the play-offs.

The former Manchester City trainee moved to Meadow Lane in the summer of 2021 following a stint with Torquay.