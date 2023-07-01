The summer transfer window for clubs in England and Scotland continues after opening in June.

1 July

English Football League

JJ McKiernan [Watford - Morecambe] Free

Grant Hall [Middlesbrough - Rotherham] Free

International

Marcus Thuram [Borussia Monchengladbach - Inter Milan] Free

Domingos Quina [Watford - Udinese] Undisclosed

The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.