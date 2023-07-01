Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Grant Hall has made 186 Championship appearances, mostly for QPR, Middlesbrough and Rotherham

Rotherham United have signed centre-back Grant Hall on a permanent deal following his release by Middlesbrough.

Hall spent last season on loan at the New York Stadium, playing 20 Championship games for the Millers.

The 31-year-old has spent the majority of his career in the second tier, spending five seasons with QPR before joining Boro in 2020.

"It's a great group of lads in the changing room, which made me want to come back," Hall told the club site. external-link

