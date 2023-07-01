Harry Winks: Leicester City sign midfielder from Tottenham Hotspur on three-year deal
Championship side Leicester City have signed midfielder Harry Winks on a three-year deal from Tottenham Hotspur.
The 27-year-old, capped 10 times by England, moves for an undisclosed fee, reported to be about £10m.
Winks had been at Spurs since the age of five, making 203 appearances in all competitions, but spent last season on loan in Italy with Sampdoria.
"I'm looking forward to a new challenge and to challenge myself," Winks told Leicester's website.
"Coming to a club like Leicester is the perfect chance to do that."
Winks becomes new Leicester boss Enzo Maresca's first signing for the Foxes, just three days after James Maddison moved in the opposite direction.
Winks played 128 Premier League games for Tottenham and was among their starting line-up for the 2019 Champions League final defeat by Liverpool.
But Winks has slipped down Spurs' pecking order in recent seasons and his most recent England cap came in 2020.
After being relegated from the top flight on the final day of last season, Leicester begin their Championship campaign at home to Coventry City on Sunday, 6 August.
