Harry Winks: Leicester City sign midfielder from Tottenham Hotspur on three-year deal

Harry Winks
Harry Winks' final Tottenham appearance came in a 5-0 win at Norwich on the final day of the 2021-22 Premier League season

Championship side Leicester City have signed midfielder Harry Winks on a three-year deal from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 27-year-old, capped 10 times by England, moves for an undisclosed fee, reported to be about £10m.

Winks had been at Spurs since the age of five, making 203 appearances in all competitions, but spent last season on loan in Italy with Sampdoria.

"I'm looking forward to a new challenge and to challenge myself," Winks told Leicester's website.external-link

"Coming to a club like Leicester is the perfect chance to do that."

Winks becomes new Leicester boss Enzo Maresca's first signing for the Foxes, just three days after James Maddison moved in the opposite direction.

Winks played 128 Premier League games for Tottenham and was among their starting line-up for the 2019 Champions League final defeat by Liverpool.

But Winks has slipped down Spurs' pecking order in recent seasons and his most recent England cap came in 2020.

After being relegated from the top flight on the final day of last season, Leicester begin their Championship campaign at home to Coventry City on Sunday, 6 August.

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 14:07

    Harry Winks is far better than the flack has made him out. Yes he isn’t a goal scorer or assist maker but he has never tried to be. Under Poch he was very good and it’s only under Jose and Conte’s style that we didn’t see him at his best. I think Leicester fans should be happy to have a good technical player who will give you 100% in every game. Good luck Winksy and thanks for your service.

    • Reply posted by So dew, today at 14:13

      So dew replied:
      Eh, what’s the point of a player ( in his position ) if he doesn’t score or help with assists ?

      Dumbest comment I’ve seen in a while.

  • Comment posted by GirthWindandFire, today at 14:22

    Another non scene creating honest pro, good luck to him and his career.

  • Comment posted by yoda, today at 13:54

    A move that winks should have made 2 years ago. He's always lacked confidence but had huge potential. Hope leicester can get the best out of him.

  • Comment posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 14:10

    I have always thought the lad was a decent player so hopefully he will boss midfield in Championship, get the game time and come back up with The Foxes. He just needs to play every week. Prem need LCFC back up too. Good luck. COYI

  • Comment posted by gazcoys, today at 14:07

    Thank you Harry and good luck for you in the future hope it works out for you thank you for your service all the best

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 14:05

    There's another Harry available for a song. Bring home the prodigal son. Maguire would thrive in the Championship.

    • Reply posted by GoldstoneGhost, today at 14:53

      GoldstoneGhost replied:
      Look more at home maybe, thrive is a bit ambitious

  • Comment posted by paksoon02, today at 13:53

    Surely he's going to have to wear the number 40 shirt?

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 14:05

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Let me sleep on that one…

  • Comment posted by Howie, today at 13:50

    Decent signing. Hope he's got a point to prove. Think he'll do well for us.

    • Reply posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 13:55

      Magnum PI sstaker replied:
      it'll be more his level

  • Comment posted by ALAN, today at 14:34

    Good luck Harry. On your day you were a good player as 10 England caps prove. 10 million could turn out to be a bargain. Should fit well with Leicester.

  • Comment posted by Keith, today at 14:06

    Pleased for him, a championship level good quality player. Not a box to box midfielder, but competent passer of the ball and adds a strong spine between defence and attack.

  • Comment posted by roverman, today at 13:59

    Winks is a very good passer of the ball. Underrated

  • Comment posted by martin, today at 14:21

    A neat & tidy player
    Just needs to remember to pass the ball forward & not sideways & backwards as he did in the latter stages of his time at Spurs

    • Reply posted by The Man, today at 14:46

      The Man replied:
      Were his teammates in a good position to receive the ball going forward?

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 14:04

    Genuinely can’t believe he’s 27.
    I thought he was still 19 and a “promising talent”. About time he got out and got himself some proper game time.

    • Reply posted by foxyrod, today at 14:09

      foxyrod replied:
      he was on loan at sampdoria last season

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 14:26

    The biggest question here is how the hell does Winks have 10 caps for England!

    • Reply posted by egazza, today at 14:40

      egazza replied:
      Decent talent. It doesn't matter your actual talent or ability; you career automatically gets a big boost and over the top praise whenever you make premier league starts as a young academy graduate. I remember even Pep's city being linked with this guy and I said to myself what the heck do they see in him. I have not been impressed the few times I have seen him play.

  • Comment posted by k3ith R33v3s, today at 14:38

    Tottenham Fan: Always liked Winks, hope his time at Leicester is more positive than his last few seasons here

  • Comment posted by christophe, today at 13:53

    He can pass the ball sideways to his hearts content.

  • Comment posted by steviel, today at 14:29

    Honest footballer that does what he is best at. Not a great goalscorer but makes up for this in hard work. Good luck Harry!

  • Comment posted by Dyno Soarus III, today at 14:17

    All the best Harry! Thanks for all the hard work. Good luck with your career and helping Leicester get back up!
    COME ON YOU SPURS! 😊👍

    • Reply posted by Wombat_LCFC, today at 14:54

      Wombat_LCFC replied:
      Hoping for more positive comments like this from the people who know him best... the Spurs fans

  • Comment posted by Truth Teller, today at 14:25

    Good luck Harry. I’d rather have kept you than get landed with the Spurs hating gambler Maddison!

    • Reply posted by mardyman, today at 14:46

      mardyman replied:
      Well said. Leicester got the best of the deal.

  • Comment posted by FoolioLeChauffer, today at 13:49

    sad times, ibquite liked winksy. all the best son

