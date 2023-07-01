National League news - July 2023

Last updated on .From the section National League

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

1 July

Boreham Wood have signed forward Timmy Abraham on a two-year deal after his deal ended with League Two side Walsall.

The 22-year-old played in the National League last season with Oldham Athletic during a loan spell

Meanwhile, defender David Agbontohoma has signed a new two-year deal to remain with the Wood until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 21-year-old originally joined the club on loan from Sheffield Wednesday before signing him permanently in February.