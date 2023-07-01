Close menu

Cesc Fabregas: World Cup-winning former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder retires

Cesc Fabregas
Cesc Fabregas won the World Cup with Spain in 2010

Former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has announced his immediate retirement from football.

The 36-year-old calls time on a career during which he won the World Cup with Spain, the Premier League twice at Chelsea and La Liga with Barcelona.

"It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots," Fabregas posted on Instagram.

He ends his career one year into a two-year contract with Italian club Como in Serie B.

Fabregas says he will now move into the dugout by coaching Como's reserve and youth teams.

"It's not all sadness, though, as I'm now going to cross the white line and start coaching the B and Primavera teams of Como 1907," he added. "A club and a project I couldn't be more excited about.

"This charming football team won my heart from the first minute and came to me at the perfect time in my career.

"So after 20 incredible years full of sacrifice, dedication and joy, it's time to say thank you and goodbye to the beautiful game.

"I loved every minute."

'This is a very serious project' - Fabregas on Como

Fabregas joined Barca's La Masia academy aged 10 in 1997.

Having progressed through the La Liga giants' youth set-up, he played 212 Premier League matches and won the FA Cup with Arsenal between 2004 and 2011 before moving back to Barcelona.

Following three years at the Nou Camp, he returned to the Premier League in 2014 with Chelsea, where he played just under 200 games.

He made 68 appearances in three and a half years with Monaco but his playing time was limited by injuries, before he moved to Como.

Fabregas won 110 caps for Spain and also won the European Championship twice, in 2008 and 2012, either side of lifting the country's first World Cup in South Africa.

"From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all," he continued.

"From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I'll never forget."

Cesc Fabregas
Fabregas was part of Arsenal's FA Cup-winning side in May 2005
Cesc Fabregas
Fabregas lifted the Premier League trophy with Chelsea in 2017, two years after winning his first title with the Blues under Jose Mourinho

Comments

Join the conversation

157 comments

  • Comment posted by queeny, today at 17:35

    I miss the days when players would retire and open a pub before getting into financial difficulties

    • Reply posted by William Bereft of Acquaintances, today at 17:39

      William Bereft of Acquaintances replied:
      the good old days

  • Comment posted by ok great and, today at 17:33

    The shock is that he has retired now, I thought he retired years ago and did punditry.

  • Comment posted by Gunner, today at 17:38

    Great player loved him at Arsenal.

    Wish him all the best.

    • Reply posted by NB22, today at 18:30

      NB22 replied:
      Yeah he really was, for such a young age he was a brilliant midfielder and was doing some amazing things on the pitch.

      Remember him running through the whole Spuds team from kick off to score that wonder goal.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 18:02

    A wonderful footballer. Simple as that.

    As a Liverpool fan one can’t be unappreciative of rival teams players. Paul Scholes was another....probably hates LFC but what a player.

    • Reply posted by GazCFC, today at 18:38

      GazCFC replied:
      Nice touch

  • Comment posted by Nercei, today at 17:34

    Was gutted when he left Arsenal but understood at the time - the club was nowhere near matching his ambitions which he certainly went on to achieve.

    • Reply posted by Guile, today at 17:36

      Guile replied:
      Spain was winning everything at the time and Man City were buying all the Arsenal players in order to establish themselves.

  • Comment posted by Beans, today at 17:35

    I thought he retired years ago

  • Comment posted by Deano, today at 17:37

    One of Arsenal's best ever players, loved watching him play and was gutted when he left

  • Comment posted by ohound52, today at 17:34

    Fab top player. Gooner for life. Legend.

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 17:46

    Fair play to him, didn't cash in with one last year like Messi and Ronaldo

    • Reply posted by OpinionatedGent, today at 18:23

      OpinionatedGent replied:
      He did live on Lake Como though. For all the money the Arabic countries provide, I doubt they can give anything that rivals waking up there every morning.

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 17:52

    From a Chelsea fan have a great retirement Cesc. One of the best midfielders the premier league has ever seen

    • Reply posted by Erics Dad, today at 18:02

      Erics Dad replied:
      How can someone dislike that comment? As an LFC fan, Cesc was amazing....

  • Comment posted by wiseh, today at 18:03

    For me personally even as an Arsenal fan his biggest contribution was actually him defending his wife getting her rights and having her dodgy ex-husband jailed over his dodgy manoeuvers because the guy screwed me over in business and I’m a little guy so it was great to see the guy get screwed over himself for all his dodginess

  • Comment posted by Harpsman, today at 17:35

    Great player.

  • Comment posted by cosmicchicken, today at 17:34

    Fab is Fab

  • Comment posted by gp, today at 17:35

    One of the best midfielders to have never won the champions league.

  • Comment posted by GunnerStorm, today at 17:43

    Fergie says thanks for the pizza 🍕

    • Reply posted by Slinxy, today at 18:49

      Slinxy replied:
      He was that good.... Fergie still wanted to sign him after... lol

  • Comment posted by _ _, today at 17:51

    Was a pleasure to watch you play Cesc.
    LFC fan.

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, today at 18:01

    No matter who you support he was a fantastic player always loved watching him play ( unless it was against Leicester) good luck to you sir

  • Comment posted by vs777, today at 17:59

    He was a classy player, could have been all-time Arsenal great but it didn't work out, great career with Spain, it was a pleasure watching him play

  • Comment posted by Matt1982, today at 18:13

    Fantastic player. One of the finest to grace the Premier League. Enjoy your retirement Cesc.

  • Comment posted by The Man, today at 17:52

    I thought he retired a while back 😄

